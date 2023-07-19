Appeal Court Dismisses Enugu APC Candidate’s Suit Against Gov. Mbah

A Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu has dismissed the suit filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general election in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, challenging the victory of Dr. Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the decision of the three-man panel of the appellate court was delivered by Justice J.O.K Oyewole on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Nnaji’s petition was earlier dismissed by the Justice K.M Akano-led Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on June 20, had approached the appellate court to seek redress.

However, the APC candidate contended that Mbah was not constitutionally qualified to contest for the office of the governor at the time of the election, having allegedly presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that Nnaji, polled 14,575 votes against Mbah’s 160,895 votes, to place a distant fourth in the election, equally averred that his PDP counterpart was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

READ MORE: NYSC Certificate: Enugu Tribunal Subpoenas Gov. Mbah

Also joined as respondents were the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chijioke Edeoga, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Frank Nweke Jr., who, according to the appellant, were not qualified to contest the election, having allegedly run foul of the asset declaration law.

Nnaji, however, asked the tribunal to disqualify Mbah, Edeoga, and Nweke and either declare him the winner or order INEC to conduct a runoff election between him and other remaining candidates.

Delivering judgement on the petition marked EPT/EN/GOV/05/23, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice M.K Akano, said the lawsuit was not filed in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and could not be heard pursuant to paragraph 18(3) (4) of the First Schedule of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Consequently, Nnaji approached the Court of Appeal, praying for it to send the dismissed petition back to the tribunal for hearing and determination of the suit.

But at the resumed hearing of the appeal marked CA/E/E/EP/GOV/EN/01/2023 on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the tribunal and dismissed the suit accordingly.

The appellate court equally awarded the sum of N250,000 each against Uche Nnaji and the APC.