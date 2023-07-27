Baby Stolen At Niger Market Found At Dumpsite

A six-month-old baby, identified as Chinedu Chukwueke, who was kidnapped from his mother’s shop on Monday at the Kure market in Minna by a unknown woman has been found at a refuse dump close to the Gauraka Police Station, Minna in Niger State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the father of the child, Chuks, announced the baby’s kidnap via his official Twitter handle, @talk2chuks01 on Monday.

He said: “My baby boy Chinedu Chukwueke of 6 months old was taken from my wife’s shop today Sunday at Kure Market Minna. She came in the guise of wanting to learn work in my wife’s saloon and took the baby.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who commented on the matter, urged Chuks to report the incident at the nearest police station.

“So sad You can get to me and your PPRO for private talks since many things are better handled privately, not on social media,” Adejobi had tweeted.

It was gathered that the child was discovered at a garbage dump near the Gauraka police station in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

However, while updating the public on Wednesday afternoon, Chuks noted that his baby was found at a dumpsite close to a police station.

He said, “Baby has been found. He was dumped at a refuse dump close to Gauraka police station. Baby is in good health.”

The Public Relations Officer for the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the infant’s discovery around 12:30 pm on Wednesday.

He attributed the successful recovery to “sustained pressure and close monitoring,” explaining that the baby was abandoned near Gauraka primary school in an erosion ditch.

The infant was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up and confirmed to be in good health before being reunited with his family.

Abiodun said, “Effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing perpetrator of the crime to face the wrath of the law.”