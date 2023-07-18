Bandits Now Operate Wearing Hijabs – Zamfara Ex-Commissioner Warns

Immediate past Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara has warned of the new modus operandi of bandits.

According to him, bandits are now wearing hijabs, pretending to be women.

“The Public should be aware of these tactics and understand the tricks of the terrorists so as to avoid receiving unknown persons.

“They should be very careful about the kind of people who come to them in the form of women.

“People should be as wise as serpents so that they should not fall into the web of the ravaging bandits in the State,” he stated in a WhatsApp post.

He furthered that the rate at which the terrorists were wasting the lives of security operatives, especially the police, had become so embarrassing, perplexing and worrisome.

He cited examples of four police officers killed by bandits at Bungudu town in Bungudu Local Government Area and the killing of a police mechanic at Kucheri town in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

“These bandits are not ready for peace and the government should not accept any form of peace accord or reconciliation with them because one cannot make peace with blood-thirsty people.

“The State government and security agencies should not relax but tackle them on fire for fire operation,” he added.

Magaji opined that, if the terrorists could be killing security officers, then the defenseless civilians were in serious trouble.