BBNaija All Stars: “Always Jumping From Man To Man” – Tolanibaj Slut-Shames Ilebaye (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars got heated on Thursday night as housemates, Tolanibaj slut-shamed Ilebaye.

Ilebaye had gone to lay on Neo’s bed after the pool party, which didn’t sit well with his roommate, Tolanibaj, who ordered her to leave their room.

Tolanibaj threatened Neo that if he didn’t tell Ilebaye to leave, their friendship would be over.

She called Ilebaye “a wh*re and desperate b*tch” that is “always jumping from man to man.”

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “Past Male Winners Didn’t Deserve To Win” – Angel Smith

Tolanibaj said: “I don’t like her [Ilebaye] energy and I want her to leave this room. She said she is not leaving this room until you [Neo] say she can leave. If you can’t tell her to leave, then our friendship is over.”

Neo exclaimed: “Oh my God! [leaves the room].”

Tolanibaj continued: “You [Ilebaye] are a stupid wh*re. Get out. Jumping from man to man. Desperate b*tch always looking for highlights. Get the f*ck out. Go to your room, Young little girl. Go to your f*cking room.

After much argument, Ilebaye eventually left the room.

Tolani Baj went on saying, “Take that walk of shame. Take that walk of shame, stupid b*tch.”

She later came back to lie on Kiddwaya’s bed, who ordered her to leave his bed.

Watch video below: