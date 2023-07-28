BBNaija All Stars: “Even In Next 100 Years, I’ll Still Dislike Alex” – CeeC

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has declared that she is not ready to reconcile with her fellow housemate, Alex Unusual, “even in the next 100 years.”

She insisted that Alex is still the same person she was in 2018 when they started their rivalry in the “Double Wahala” edition.

The Enugu-born lawyer stated this in a heart-to-heart chat with Head of House, Adekunle Olopade.

CeeC said, “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t like her (Alex), and I don’t think I will ever like her even in the next 100 years. I don’t want to f*ck with her. It’s that simple. Even here, I told myself that whatever energy you bring, that’s the energy I will return. I will just act like I don’t know anyone anymore here.

“And I have seen that she is still the person she was in 2018…Alex is someone who just thinks that she can make my life uncomfortable.”