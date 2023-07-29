BBNaija All Stars: “I Can Be A Second Wife” – Uriel

Some of the female housemates of the ongoing all-star edition of Big Brother Naija reality show have shared their opinions on being a second wife and side-chick (mistress).

The housemates shared their views while chatting at the dining room on Saturday.

Doyinsola David sparked the debate after declaring that she can approve of her spouse having a mistress but not a second wife.

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “I Once Professed Love To A Married Man” – CeeC

“I will never agree to my man having a second wife, he can have a side chick,” she said.