BBNaija All Stars: “I Once Professed Love To A Married Man” – CeeC

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as CeeC, has narrated how she once asked a man out only to find out that he was married.

She said contrary to society belief that men are meant to approach women, she approaches men she likes.

Stating this in a chat with Tolanibaj, Ike and Adekunle, the lawyer narrated how she once asked a man out, but her feelings for the man faded immediately she found out he was married.

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “Past Male Winners Didn’t Deserve To Win” – Angel Smith

CeeC said, “If I like a guy, I’ll walk up to you and tell you that I like you 100 per cent. And liking you doesn’t mean I’ll be chasing you up and down.”

Tolanibaj asked, “You’ll walk up to a guy and tell him you like him?”

And when she replied, “Yeah. Straight up,” Tolanibaj started singing: “Never will I… Never will I.”

CeeC said, “When you tell guys that you like them, they are gonna chase you. A guy will go for a girl that’s liking him more than the one he is not sure about.”

Ike corroborated: “Men prefer to go with a girl they know likes them than the fine ones that they like but will give them stress.”

CeeC added: “I have once told a guy that I like him, but then I saw that he is married and that was the end. If I like you, I’ll tell you. If men can tell women that they like them, why can’t women? I don’t give a f*ck about society standards.”