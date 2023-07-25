BBNaija All Stars: “I Went Through A Lot Mentally In ‘Double Wahala’ Season” – CeeC Reveals

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has revealed that she gets sad whenever she thinks of her time in season 3 of the reality show tagged ‘Double Wahala.’

She said she went through a lot “mentally” during the season in which she finished as the first runner-up.

She disclosed this to Biggie during her diary session on Tuesday.

CeeC said, “Anytime I think about my time in the ‘Double Wahala’ season, I always have mixed feelings because I went through a lot mentally. I get a little bit sad.”

The Enugu-born lawyer returned to the reality show as one of the representatives of season 3 in the all-star edition.

She was the first housemate to be announced by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday.

CeeC would hope to walk home with the N120 million cash prize of the all-star edition after narrowly missing out on the N45m prize in 2018.