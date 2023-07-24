BBNaija: Meet The ‘All Stars’ Housemates (Full List)

The Big Brother Naija All Stars on Sunday kicked off with housemates battling for N120 Million.
The host of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, introduced the All Stars’ housemates which consist of selected housemates from previous editions of the show.
The organizer announced that the housemates would be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.
Here are the 20 housemates that will make you stay glued to your TV screen all through the 10 weeks:
1. Cee cee
2. Mercy
3. Kiddwaya
4. Frodd
5. Pere
6. Angel
7. Neo
8. Alex
9. Tolanibaj
10. Cross
11. Seyi
12. Whitemoney
13. Uriel
14. Doyin
15. Princess
16. Soma
17. Ike
18. Ilebaye
19. Venita
20 Adekunle