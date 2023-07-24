BBNaija Star, Tacha Robbed In Paris (Video)

In a post shared via her Twitter page on Monday, she disclosed that the robbers made away with valuables.

According to the reality star, her two boxes which contained her clothes, wigs and money and laptop were stolen.

Sharing a video of the incident, the reality star noted that she’s unhappy that she was robbed, adding that it was not fair to arrive in the country with three luggages and just have one to herself.

She captioned the post, ”Terrifying!! Paris the real ghetto. my laptop, money$, shoes, wigs, clothes all GONE. Paris is really GHETTO!! How do you steal luggages?? 2 Big Luggages!!!”

Watch video below: