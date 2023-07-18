Benjamin Mendy Returns To Training After Being Cleared Of Rape Allegation

Former Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy has taken to the pitch after he was cleared of all rape allegations charged against him.

Recall that the French player had been off the pitch after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman, 29, as she showered at his home in October 2018.

After many trials and Court’s hearings, Mendy was declared a free man on Friday, July 14, 2023, after a jury cleared him of all charges, including the allegation that he raped a 24-year-old woman in his bedroom at his mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire, two years after the first.

However, Mendy was spotted on Monday, training with some local footballers on a pitch in Manchester.

READ MORE: Former Man City Player, Benjamin Mendy Not Guilty Of Rape Charges

The 29-year-old player reportedly turned up at the Pitts complex in Ardwick, Manchester, for a local football game with some strangers who were astonished.

An onlooker said: “Mendy turned up and asked some lads if he could join in.

“They couldn’t believe it, getting to play against a Premier League star and a World Cup winner.

“He had a laugh and just enjoyed himself and was happy to shake everyone’s hand at the end and sign autographs.”

Benjamin Mendy broke down in tears when he was declared a free man on Friday, July 14, 2023. after a jury cleared him of attempting to rape a woman aged 29 as she showered at his home in October 2018.

He was also found not guilty of raping a 24-year-old woman in his bedroom at his mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire, two years later.