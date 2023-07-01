‘Blasphemy Killings Mainly From Northerners Because Of Ignorance’ — Islamic Cleric

An Islamic cleric, Abdul-Lateef Adekilekun, has disclosed that individuals who kill other people owing to blasphemous words act based on ignorance.

Recall on Sunday, Usman Buda, a butcher, was killed in Sokoto State over alleged blasphemy.

Buda was brutally stoned to death by an angry mob at the Sokoto abattoir over remarks considered to be an insult to Prophet Muhammad.

This, however, sparked heated reactions on social media, with many religious scholars weighing in.

Adekilekun who condemned the mob action, while speaking in Ede, Osun State on Friday, added that a lack of proper understanding of the Islamic religion caused it.

According to him, Islam does not encourage blasphemy and has laid down procedures for such cases.

“I remember, I read a book, and I was taught in the class exactly 61 years ago where they said anyone who accused Prophet Muhammad should be beheaded.

“But that book is neither the Qur’an nor hadith. It is just a book written by a self-styled jurist. Our problem in Nigeria is ignorance.

“Blasphemy in Nigeria is mainly from the northern part of the country, and the cause is ignorance.

“You rarely hear of such in the southern part of the country where enlightenment and awareness are more pronounced,” he said.

He further urged the government to blend Islamic-oriented studies with the education system through the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies for a proper understanding of the religion.

“Before President Muhammadu Buhari left office, he signed a bill seeking to create a commission to cater to Almajiri and out-of-school children. I want to advise the present administration to encourage awareness of this.

“Islam is a religion of peace, and it is very rich. In Islam, you can learn history, arithmetic, among others, but for those who lack adequate knowledge of Islam, they always rely on hearsay in making judgments,” Adekilekun said.

Adekilekun is the grand Mufassir of Edeland and was also installed as the Waziri of Yorubaland by the League of Imams and Alfas in South-West Nigeria.