Break Up Rumour Swells As Ryan Taylor Unfollows DJ Cuppy On Instagram

Popular British boxer, Ryan Taylor has sparked break-up speculations as he unfollowed his fiancée, DJ Cuppy, on Instagram.

The couple had sparked mixed reactions online after Cuppy was reportedly spotted without her ring and had stopped flaunting her man on her page.

Ryan, however, dropped a quote some days ago about letting go of anything that impedes ones spiritual growth, which added fuel to the rumours.

He wrote: “If it’s blocking your spiritual growth let it go.” Leading to speculations that all may not be well between the love birds.

A quick check on his Instagram page has shown that he no longer follows his fiancée on Instagram.

Reacting to the development on Twitter, @Ifeanyiwill wrote, “Money is not everything. I felt like Cuppy just needed to tag along with someone so badly. But she is a nice person. I believe the right one will find her.”

Another user, @Princess51013171 tweeted, “They warned her but she didn’t listen. You met someone today, and the next few days you got engaged to him, a wealthy oyibo for that matter, and you think it will work. Nevertheless, it is not a crime to fall in love. Life happens, and the ability to pick up your pieces, amend your mistakes, and move on is what defines your courage.

“We knew it wouldn’t last. We were just waiting with our popcorn for the breaking news,” @tobi_wurld39202 opined.