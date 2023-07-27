Bride Cuts Off Husband’s Manhood With Razor On Wedding Night In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a woman identified as Tinene Isa, for allegedly cutting off her husband’s private part with a razor on their wedding night.

According to Katsina Post, the incident happened in Yar Kyasuwa village in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Aliyu noted that the victim was in a critical condition and receiving medical treatment at General Hospital in Malumfashi.

He said the suspect used a razor blade to perpetuate the act.

“We are making investigation into the matter. She is a bride of over 30 years of age. Maybe she took a long time before she married, or it is not her first marriage. I don’t have much details, we will find out all these in our investigations,” the PPRO said.

Aliyu added that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after investigation.