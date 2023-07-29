“Bring Simon Ekpa To Nigeria To Sit At Home With Us” – Uzodimma Urges FG, Military

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has reiterated the need to restore peace and put an end to insurgency in the South-East, while echoing calls for the extradition of Finland-based separatist, Simon Ekpa over the illegal Monday sit-at-home order.

This comes after the Senate condemned the sit-at-home order under the enforcement of a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and appealed to the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government to extradite Ekpa to Nigeria for prosecution.

Uzodimma’s revealed his position on Friday during a familiarization visit from the new General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Enugu, Major General Hassan Dada, at the Government House in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

“What is topmost in our cases is this popular sit-at-home order. There’s one man called Simon Ekpa somewhere in Finland,” he said.

“It is our hope that the security agencies, particularly the military, working with the Federal Government, will be able to either bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to also sit at home with us or be made to face the wrath of the law.”

He also spoke on the negative effect of the illegal sit-at-home orders, promising the new GOC and his team his support and that of the people of Imo State.