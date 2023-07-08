BRT-Train Accident: Lagos Court Denies Bus Driver’s Bail Application

An Ikeja High Court has refused the bail application of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Oluwaseun Osibanjo, who allegedly caused grievous harm and involuntary manslaughter by running into a moving train.

Recall that the horrible incident occurred at the PWD, Ikeja area of Lagos, involved some judiciary staff workers and other staff workers of the state government who were on their way to work.

However, in a ruling on Friday, Justice Oyindamola Ogala held that the defendant’s health was stable after spending seven weeks in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and discharged to face trial.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Justice Ogala also ruled that the defendant could continue to receive medical care in custody.

According to her, the medical director of the custodial centre was the only authorised person who could issue a medical report that indicated the need for the defendant to get external medical care.

She said, “The law is well settled to the effect that when in detention or custody, the responsibility of affording the applicant access to proper medical facilities rests with those in whose custody he is, invariably the prison authorities.

“It is pertinent to state that though the applicant has placed before the court an exhibit (medical report) showing his state of health, same indicates that the defendant had stayed in the hospital for a total of seven weeks and has been discharged from the ICU and is fit for trial.

“The defendant has also not shown that the correctional centre does not have the required facilities to take adequate care of him.

“The court in its considered view finds that as at this time, the instant case does not warrant the exercise of its discretion in favour of granting the defendant bail. The defendant’s application for bail is hereby refused.”

Meanwhile, at the last proceedings, the defence counsel, Lekan Egberongbe, asked the court to grant Mr Osibanjo bail to receive medical care on the grounds that the bus driver was an outstanding staff of Lagos State.

“My lord, the defendant has promised the court that he will not jump bail, escape upon release, or interfere with the investigation.

“We pray the court to grant bail to the defendant,” he said.