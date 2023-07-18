Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist To Sell Out Stadiums In USA, England, France, Holland

Popular Nigerian artist, Burna Boy has made history by becoming the first African artist to sell out stadiums across the United States, England, France, and Holland.

African Facts Zone posted this via their official Twitter account on Monday.

Burna Boy’s musical ability is undeniably recognized and acknowledged by his fans worldwide, as proven by his countless sold-out concerts in key European nations.

Recall that on July 8th, Burna made history by selling out New York’s 41,922 capacity Citi Field. In April, he sold out the 60,000-capacity London Stadium.

In addition, he sold out the 40,000-person capacity Paris La Defense Arena on May 30th, and 41,000-person GelreDome, which opens on July 23rd.

Stating this, African facts wrote, “Burna Boy has become the first African Artiste to sell out stadiums in USA, England, France and Holland.

“He sold out

41,922 capacity Citi Field in New York

60,000 capacity London Stadium

40,000 capacity Paris La Defense Arena

41,000 capacity GelreDome”

