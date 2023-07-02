NERC Yet To Give Go Ahead On Tariff Hike – IBEDC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has disclosed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) is yet to give a directive on the new electricity tariff earlier scheduled to commence on July 1.

Busolami Tunwase, Public Relations Officer of IBEDC, stated this in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on Saturday.

“I am not aware that NERC has given us any such directive. It is the commission that does the whole thing and I am not sure it has given such a directive.

“But, any moment we get the directive to that effect, we will announce it and it will commence based on instructions from NERC,” Tunwase said.

Information Nigeria understands that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is also yet to effect any increment in tariff.

Condemnation had greeted the proposed new tariff since it hit Nigerians, with stakeholders arguing that the timing of the increment was wrong, following the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Though IBEDC offices were besieged by lots of customers seeking to buy energy ahead of the commencement of the new tariff, they were disappointed, as they could not purchase the energy due to complaints of congestion and network hitches by the company.