Butcher Cries For Help As Wife Births Quadruplets In Oyo

Dauda Olamilekan, a 30-year-old butcher, has appealed for assistance from well-meaning Nigerians in the aftermath of his wife’s delivery of quadruplets — two boys and two girls.

The butcher from Alfa compound in Ijeru, in Ogbomoso, Oyo State had two kids before his wife, Rukayat Olamilekan, delivered the quadruplets on Thursday.

The husband, who is now saddled with the responsibility of taking care of the six kids and their mother, however reached out to Nigerians for assistance in a chat with Daily Post on Saturday.

The babies are presently kept in the incubator at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

The husband also called on governments at all levels to come to his aid in order to adequately care for the babies and his family as a whole.

“My wife delivered quadruplets on Thursday. I live in one room in Ogbomoso. I am a butcher. I am 30 years old, and my wife is 27 years old. She is a trader,” he said.

According to him, they wanted to abort the pregnancy when they were told the babies were four but a diagnostics centre warned against it and they assisted them till they she delivered.

He added: “We don’t have money. I wanted her to abort the babies before, because we don’t have money. We did a scan at Genesis Medical Diagnostics Centre and they told us there were four babies. I said we don’t have money and she should abort it, but the centre told us not to abort it. They were the ones who helped us until she gave birth.

“We don’t have money. I want governments at all levels to support us, because it is beyond us. I don’t have anyone to support us. I want governments to support us.

“The babies are currently in the incubator at LAUTECH teaching hospital, Ogbomoso.”