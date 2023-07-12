Cabinet List: Religion Can’t Divide Us – Osun Govt Slams MURIC

Osun State government, has accused the Muslim Rights Organisation, MURIC, of attempting to cause a religious crisis in the state.

According to the state government, religion cannot be used as a divisive tool among the peace-loving people of the state.

Recall that MURIC had in a statement by its leader, Ishaq Akintola, described Governor Ademola Adeleke as a secret agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) by nominating more Christians in his cabinet compared to the numbers of Muslims.

Reacting in a statement made available by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the state government noted that since assuming office, Governor Adeleke has premised his governance decisions on competency and commitment to state duty of appointees in his avowed commitment to deliver on good governance and correct inherited ills from previous governments.

Olawale added that Adeleke’s first appointees occupying commanding heights of the government were appointed not by religion but by merit, competency, and conformation with his style of leadership.

The statement reads: “With just eight months in office, the Governor has formed the habit of scouting for the best among indigenes who can support the concerted efforts to rescue the state from the many challenges of under-development, infrastructural deficit, and poverty.

“It should also be put on record that the Governor’s approach has paid off with superlative delivery and performance which is highly appreciated by Osun indigenes at home and abroad.

“It must therefore be noted that no agent of destabilization with mere nuisance value masquerading as a religious body can deploy religion as a partisan tool to divide and distract a government that is busy with correcting ills of the recent past.

“Osun state is a highly enlightened society with deep records of religious harmony and close understanding of the Governor as a cosmopolitan leader who has never and will never pander to religious bigotry, ethnic partisanship, and unmeritorious decision making.

“MURIC should look elsewhere for its merchandise of extremism and division. Religious leaders in Osun understand and support their Governor with prayers which uphold him every second,” he said.