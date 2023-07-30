Cardi B Throws Microphone At Fan During Concert (Video)

Popular American rapper, Cardi B, in a recent viral video, was seen throwing a microphone at a fan who tossed a drink at her.

In the video trending on social media, the “I Like It” singer was left in shock after a fan tossed a drink at her during a performance, before flinging her mic at the fan.

It wasn’t the first time this weekend the rapper decided to use her microphone for something other than singing.

The night prior, Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club when she became irritated after the DJ was allegedly cutting off her songs too early.

In a clip shared to social media by user kfen777, the entertainer was seen shouting out her name before turning around and flinging the microphone in the direction of the DJ as if she was throwing a football, before walking off stage.

Apart from Cardi B, recently singer Harry Styles suffered an eye injury after an object was thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna.

Earlier, other artists including Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ava Max were struck by objects while performing on stage.

Watch video below: