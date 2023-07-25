CBN Raises Interest Rate To 18.75%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which measures interest rate, from 18.5% to 18.75%.

The Acting CBN Governor, Folashodun Shonubi, disclosed this on Tuesday while reading the communiqué of the fourth MPC meeting of the year.

He said, “In summary, the MPR voted to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points from 18.5 to 18.75 per cent.”

This is the first decision of the monetary committee since President Bola Tinubu’s assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

Recall that Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 22.79% in June from the 22.41% recoded in May 2023 amid soaring food prices and rising cost of transportation occasioned by the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit known as petrol.

This was according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS). The CPI measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services.

Shonubi, who addressed pressmen at the CBN headquarters in Abuja, said “hiking the interest rate has made a lot of difference in moderating the rate of inflation”.

The CBN MPC voted to hike MPR by 25 basis points to 18.75% from 18.5%. The committee narrowed asymmetric corridor to +100/-300 from +100/-700 and retained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 32.5%

He also said the volatility around foreign exchange rates would soon normalise.