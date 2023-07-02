Charly Boy Deletes Tweet Calling Tinubu’s Government Criminal After Backlash

Controversial Nigerian activist and singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has made a u-turn by taking a fresh action over his tweets where he described President Bola Tinubu’s government as a “criminal enterprise.”

Charly Boy came under heavy attacks yesterday as social media users knocked him for addressing the current administration as a ‘criminal enterprise’ and encouraging youths to engage in violence.

The veteran singer slammed Tinubu’s administration when he was commenting about conflicts and unrest in France over the alleged shooting on 17 years old boy.

In his tweets, he charged Nigerian youths to reject the same oppressive system and “criminal enterprise” under President Bola Tinubu.

Charly Boy later deleted the tweet but was forced to re-edit and repost the same after removing “criminal enterprise” due to backlashes from some Nigerians who called him a hypocrite.

The re-editted tweet read, “This isn’t Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan. This is France where 9% of the population has brought down entire cities! Karma from Africa? Am waiting on the exceptional Nigerian Youths to reject a system that let dem down. Una destiny dey una hand.”

Charley Boy also reacting via his Twitter handle on Sunday, mocked those calling for his arrest.

He wrote, “Na only me just dey Laff as guys just dey Kpara on top my Post, pple come dey even call for my arrest, see monkeys.

“DSS can’t arrest criminals but can arrest people who speak against criminals. You’re a useless Nigerian.

“Because I charged the Youths of Nigeria to take their destiny in their hands and bring down a criminal Enterprise, some Mumu persons come dey form gangster on top my post.” He said.