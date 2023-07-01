Charly Boy Sends Message To Nigerian Youths, Calls For Insurrection, Violence

Controversial veteran Nigerian singer and popular Peter Obi supporter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has come under fire after calling on ‘exceptional’ Nigerian youths to revolt against the country.

Speaking via Instagram on Saturday, the media personality called on exceptional youths to stand up and challenge the status quo.

The Labour Party supporter stated this while citing the unrest and riot in France, following the killing of a 17-year-old boy by a policeman.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the veteran singer, stated that 9% of the population in France brought down entire cities.

The 73-year-old Nigerian entertainer urged Nigerian youths to follow in the footsteps of France and challenge the system they do not agree with.

“This isn’t Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan. This is France where 9% of the population has brought down entire cities!”, he said in reference to the raging arson in parts of Paris, a video of which he shared.

“Karma from Africa? Am waiting on the exceptional Nigerian Youths to reject a system that let dem down. Una destiny dey una hand,” he added.

In his earlier post before editing it, the musician called Nigeria a Criminal enterprise and urged Nigerian youths to bring it down.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians, while reacting to the post said: @Chartbee wrote: Like seriously!!! What’s the difference between this old Fool*sh, Bast**d man and Nnamdi Kanu?

God will Puni**h everything about you Charly Boy!!!

@OladayoMartins: Destruction is what you’re proposing ??? Areafada no sir.

Some businesses haven’t recovered from the mass looting and destruction that followed the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protest.

In scenarios like this it’s the people that still suffers, because the properties looted and destroyed are owned by private individuals and they have employees who make their livelihoods from the business.

@seye_dominic: Can you just imagine a tweet from a foolish old man!!!… DSS please let childish boy a k.a Charly boy explain himself.

@Realtorinc: Charly boy is promoting anarchy, or does he think he will survive in a state of anarchy, Charly boy or man, you are part of the ‘rich’ and ‘elite’, your dad is among those who has been in position of leadership in Nigeria.

@LydiaTeenajaja: We have no other place to call home except our Nigeria.

@AreaFada1 wants to burn down our only country because his candidate lost the election .

I call on @OfficialDSSNG to arrest Charley boy now.