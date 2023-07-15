Come Out And Surrender, There’ll Be No Negotiation – Army Warns Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has asked all terrorists and bandits especially those in the Northwestern region to surrender unconditionally, adding that there will be no negotiation with those who threaten the nation’s peace.

According to the army, the terrorists have continued to be given a tough time and their only option is to drop their arms and surrender to the troops.

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut led this out while addressing newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital after Inaugurating RSM House at the 1 Brigade Cantonment.

READ MORE: Troops Rescue 24 Kidnap Victims, Kill Bandits In Zamfara

“Nobody negotiated with them before they entered the bush, now that the fire is hitting them, they want to negotiate, well I won’t call it negotiation, they should just come out and surrender, negotiation is a trap they have done it in the past and it did not yield any result, so why still repeating the same mistakes again,” General Mutkut asserted.

The Commander noted that the army won’t relent in its continuous efforts to clear terrorists from the region.

He reiterated that the military will not negotiate with the bandits but will rather go after them in their hideouts to eliminate, he advised that if the bandits want to survive from the hand of the troops, they should come out from their hideouts to surrender.

According to him, the troops have been going to troubled places like Zurmi, Shinkafi, Tsafe, Dansadau and other troubled areas in Zamfara State in spite of the rainy season, dislodging the terrorists from their hideouts.

“Before now there are plenty places that we have not entered but as it is now, despite the rain we are going places where the bandits are not expecting, giving them bloody nose, if they want to survive, they should just surrender.”

General Mutkut added that the bandits are now hitting on soft targets especially on the sight of innocent citizens in the villages or Highways. He advised District Heads and communities in Zamfara State to form groups that will protect their communities when there is a distress call before the arrival of the troops in the troubled area.