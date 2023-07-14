Court Nullifies Warrant For Emefiele’s Arrest, Detentiony

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the arrest, detention and interrogation of suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The presiding judge, Bello Kawu, granted the order following an application by Emefiele.

Recall that on June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele as CBN Governor and directed him to transfer his responsibilities to Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi.

The Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed the next day that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons.”

Emefiele has remained in DSS custody since then, with the agency insisting that it obtained a valid court order to keep him.

On Thursday, the DSS disclosed that it had charged Emefiele to court, following a ruling from the FCT High Court.

In a judgment upon an Originating Motion on Notice brought before the Court by Emefiele, against Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Inspector General of Police, State Security Service (SSS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria, the presiding Judge held that the arrest, detention and interrogation of Emefiele were in violation of the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

Emefiele through his Counsel, Peter Abang, had asked the court to set aside, quash, invalidate and nullify the arrest and detention of the Applicant for being illegal and a nullity in view of the subsisting judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan delivered on December 29, 2022.

Justice Bello Kawu, on Friday, while delivering the judgment in the matter, held that the arrest, detention and interrogation being in violation of the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

Justice Kawu also made an order setting aside, voiding, quashing, invalidating and nullifying any warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the respondents, especially the DSS for the arrest, detention and/or interrogation of Mr. Emefiele in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, round tripping, threat to national security before or from any court since the date of the judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan.

The court also ordered Emefiele’s release from DSS custody.

In his reaction to the latest judgment, Counsel to Mr. Emefiele told journalists that beyond the release of his client, that Nigerians must celebrate the fact that Nigerian judges despite several acts of intimidation by security agencies and the some unfavourable conditions under which they work are bold to dispense justice not minding whose ox is gored.

He called on the DSS to comply with the orders of the court and release his client so that he can go and look after his failing health aggravated by over one month of illegal and unlawful arrest and detention.