Court Orders DSS To Grant Kanu Access To Doctors Of His Choice

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has granted the application filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to have access to a medical doctor of his choice outside the facilities of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was gathered that the court also ordered that all the medical records of the IPOB leader should be made available to him on the grounds that he requires urgent ear surgery amidst his reported failing health.

Delivering judgement, Justice Nyako, also ordered the secret police to also monitor, record and seal all medical sessions administered on the IPOB leader, for security purposes.

The trial judge also dismissed the preliminary objections filed by the DSS challenging the application before it, on grounds that Kanu has the right to medical services even in detention.

Kanu, who has been in the custody of the DSS since June 2021, is facing terrorism-related charges brought against him by the secret police.