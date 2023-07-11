Court Orders Probe Of Prosecutor In Stella Oduah’s Alleged Forgery Case

Drama erupted in a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday morning when a Judge, Justice James Omotosho handed a Police lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over criminal charges filed against Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mohammed is being investigated for allegedly filing criminal charges against former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah, without the required authorization from the EFCC.

It was gathered that the police lawyer had filed an 8-count criminal charge against the former Minister in the name of the EFCC.

However, he did this without the anti-graft agency’s permission, leading to the unexpected order by Justice Omotosho.

The police lawyer, Mohammed, found himself in a deep unfortunate circumstance when he announced his representation of the Nigeria Police Force for a case involving the former Minister.

Mohammed told the court that Oduah was absent due to health reasons.

However, when the court discovered that the charges against Oduah were signed by a police officer, questions arose.

The police officer who signed the charges had been temporarily assigned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but was returned to the police force in November 2022.

The judge questioned the legitimacy of the prosecutor’s explanation and subsequently ordered the EFCC to conduct an investigation into the prosecution counsel, Mohammed.

Recall that Oduah was taken to court on an eight-count criminal charge, which included accusations of document forgery, conspiracy to commit a felony, among other offences.

These charges come amidst a controversy surrounding allegations of document falsification by Oduah, with claims that she dishonestly stated she had completed the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

The judge has scheduled a follow-up hearing and directed the prosecution counsel, Mohammed, to report to the EFCC for the investigation.