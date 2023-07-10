Court Remands 17-Yr-Old Girl For Sexually Assaulting Minor In Kano

A Sharia Court sitting in Kano, on Monday, ordered a 17-year-old girl who pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a six-year-old girl, to be remanded in a correctional centre.

It was gathered that the minor, who lives at Rangaza Quarters Kano, was charged with indecent assault.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, ordered the remand pending the medical report on the victim.

READ MORE: Sharia Court Remands DJ For Disturbing Islamic School With Loud Music

He adjourned the matter until Aug.2 for sentencing, following a guilty plea entered by the 17-year-old girl.

The Prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abideen told the court that the defendant committed the offence about one week ago at Rangaza Quarters Kano.

Abideen alleged that the defendant lured the six-year-old girl (who are tenants in the defendant house) to her grandmother’s room and sexually assaulted her.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 166 of Kano State Shari’a Law.