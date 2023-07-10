Court Remands Nursing Mother For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death Over Noodles In Oyo

A Magistrates’ Court sitting at Iyaganku in Ibadan, on Monday ordered that a nursing mother, Damilola Opeyemi be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town for allegedly stabbing her husband to death over dinner.

Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi, did not take her plea due to want of jurisdiction. She said the remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Magistrate then adjourned the matter until Sept. 27, for mention.