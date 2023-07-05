Court Remands Visually Impaired Man For Allegedly Defiling 13-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

A visually impaired man, identified as Francis Ugachukwu, has been remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl (name withheld).

Ugachukwu was arraigned on one count charge of defilement and had pleaded not guilty.

Lagos State Counsel, Ms Abimbola Abolade, said the defendant committed the offence in November 2022, at No. 16 Kareem Giwa St., Abule-Osun, Ojoo in Lagos.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Ruling on the case, Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court remanded the defendant at a correctional facility, pending hearing and filing of his bail application.

Soladoye adjourned the case until October 18 for hearing of bail application and commencement of trial.