Court Restrains Kano Anti-Graft Agency, Seven Others From Inviting Ganduje Over Dollar Video

A Federal High Court in Kano has restrained the State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, from inviting or arresting the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Justice A. M Liman on Friday, gave the restraining order upon an ex parte application by counsel to the applicant, Mr. B. Hemba.

Information Nigeria had reported that the anti-graft agency invited the former governor over a video where he was seen receiving dollars as kickback.

The court also restrained seven other respondents in the case from further action.

Joined in the suit as respondents are, Nigeria Police, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police Kano State, State Security Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others are, Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General of Kano State and Kano state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

They were restrained from harassing, arresting, inviting or detaining Ganduje, his family or any appointee who served under his administration, pending the hearing and determination of substantive originating motion.

“Restraining the Respondents whether by themselves or acting through their officers, men, operatives, agents, or any persons or group of persons howsoever described from harassing, intimidating, harassing, detaining the Applicant or his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served under the administration of the Applicant, pending the hearing and determination of substantive originating motion.

“An order restraining the Respondents weather by themselves or acting through their officers, men, operatives, agents, privies, or any persons or group of persons howsoever described from harassing, arresting, inviting or detaining Applicant or his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served under his administration or forcefully taking over properties of his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served under his administration, pending the hearing and determination of substantive originating motion,” the order read.

Liman furthered that the interim order shall operate pending the hearing of the motion for the enforcement of the Fundamental Human Rights, which is slated for 14th July, 2023.