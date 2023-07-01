Dangote Donates Millions Of Naira To Nigerians Evacuated From Sudan

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has provided assistance to more Nigerian nationals fleeing the war-torn Sudan.

Information Nigeria learnt that 125 persons, many of whom were disabled, were flown into Abuja by Tarco Airline on Saturday, June 24th, with each receiving N100,000 and dignity packs courtesy of the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Also, in May, over 2,278 returnees received N100,000 each, along with care packs to help with their immediate needs and allow them reunite with their families across the country.

Moreso, the ADF reactivated its intervention to assist in the return of stranded nationals evacuated from Sudan, including older people, disabled people, visually impaired people, physically challenged people, youth, women, and children.

Muhammad Saidu Ahmed, an aged man, said, “I came back from Sudan without a dime’, now I have N100,000.

“This is a welcome surprise- we never knew we would even survive the bombings.”

Two men in their 70s, caught up in the conflict, while planning to perform the lesser Haj (umrah) by road through Khartoum said that, despite taking a different route, they were unable to reach their destination, having lost all of their belongings and money.

The several beneficiaries however expressed gratitude to the ADF for the unexpected, timely, and life-saving intervention.