Davido Donates N237m To 424 Orphanages Across Nigeria

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that he recently disbursed N237 million to 424 orphanages across the country through the David Adeleke Foundation (DAF).

Announcing this via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Davido said individuals and corporations across various sectors and regions contributed to the donation.

According to the press statement attached to his tweet, a total of 13, 818 children benefited from the donation.

READ ALSO: “He Impregnated Me, Offered Me N10m To Abort It” – Another Lady Calls Out Davido, Shares Bedroom Video With Singer (Video)

He wrote: “I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generosity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!”

See post below: