Delta Youths Group Flogs Girls For Indecent Dressing

A group of youths in Ubeji community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, under the aegis of Ubeji Youth and Employment Development Organisation, has gone tough against ladies involved in indecent dressing.

According to The Punch, members of the youth group had started clamping down on suspected offenders by subjecting them to strokes of the cane or in the alternative imposed fines on them.

It was gathered that the enforcement of the exercise tagged ‘War Against Indecent Dressing’ among young ladies in the community, which commenced since Monday, July 3, 2023, had caused panic among females in the locality.

READ ALSO: How Patience Ozokwor Made Me Quit Indecent Dressing – Mercy Johnson

Some of the victims, it was learnt, were compelled to pay fines as high as N10,000 or receive 40 strokes of the cane.

The Secretary of the youth group, Stanley Bomele, who confirmed the development, told journalists that “the exercise became necessary due to the provocative ways ladies dressed in the community.”

“Most of the girls had gone haywire in the name of fashion with some of them almost going about in nudity, which is irritating and does not tell well of the community,” he added.

Bomele attributed the major cause of assaults and sexual harassment in the area to indecent dressing among young ladies.

“The wearing of miniskirts, bummer shorts or tight (bikers shorts) would no longer be tolerated in the community,” he warned.