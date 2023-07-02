‘Demolitions In Kano For Peoples Benefit, No Regrets’ – Gov. Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has maintained that the demolitions he embarked upon in the State capital, was for the interest of the people.

Yusuf disclosed this on Saturday while hosting the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at the government house during the celebrations of the Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor said, “Your highness it is important for the Emirate Council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to bring back public properties that were illegally acquired and we will ensure that all such properties are restored back for the interest of the good people of Kano.”

While reiterating he has no regrets demolishing the structures the past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje sold out, he appreciated the Emir and members of the Emirate Council for the visit being the first of its kind since his assumption of office.

He also used the opportunity to enumerate the achievements of his administration in the last 31 days in office.

According to him, his achievements in office included the payment of National Examination Council, NECO, fees for 55,000 secondary school students amounting to N1.5 billion, restoration of street lights, and minimizing the cases of phone snatching within the Kano metropolis.