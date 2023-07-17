Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike Over Colleague’s Abduction In Cross River

Doctors in Cross River State have begun an indefinite strike over the abduction of their colleague, Ekanem Ephraim.

Information Nigeria reports that on Thursday, Ephraim, who is a medical doctor with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), was abducted by gunmen at her residence.

State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Felix Archibong, said the kidnappers disguised as patients to gain access to the doctor’s residence.

According to Archibong, the abductors have reached out to her family to demand a ransom.

He said in a communique issued after an emergency general meeting of the NMA in Calabar, that despite all efforts in ensuring Ephraim is released, the doctor still remains in captivity.

READ ALSO: Inter Miami Officially Sign Argentina Forward, Messi Until 2025

The association, he furthered, resolved to embark on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services effective immediately.

“This withdrawal of medical service will involve all hospitals in the state both federal, state, private and mission.

“The state government should activate all necessary instruments at its disposal to ensure the timely and unconditional release of our member in the hands of her abductors,” the communique read.

The Chairman however said the Cross River NMA was not oblivious of the hardship the withdrawal of services would have on the citizens, but appealed to the relevant security agencies to ensure a timely release of the abducted doctor.