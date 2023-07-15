Don’t Give Cash To Cushion Subsidy Removal, Refurbish Refineries To Create Jobs – APC Chieftain Tells Tinubu

Haruna Gololo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create jobs instead of giving out cash to citizens to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, Gololo who said Nigerians are still questioning the manner in which COVID-19 relief packages were disbursed to citizens, said Tinubu should not make the same mistakes of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The money should be used to create jobs through the refurbishing of the Nigerian refineries or put up other industries to help employ the youths and school leavers,” he said.

“Yes! Palliative is a good thing and I welcome it, at least, it would cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal but Tinubu should beware of the banana peel that is about to consume one of Buhari’s ministers, the ministers of humanitarian affairs.

“Many Nigerians still call for her head over the diverted corona virus palliative funds. Many are still calling for the head of former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo over the N5,000 promised to be given to the aged men and women.

“What about the school feeding programme and so on,” he added.

Gololo said the funds could be invested in infrastructure like transportation that would ease the burden of transportation on Nigerians.

Recall that the President sought and got the National Assembly’s approval for an $800 million loan to be used to provide relief to for vulnerable citizens.

The fund is projected to pay N8,000 monthly to 12 million low income households for a period of six months.