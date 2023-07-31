Don’t Shortchange Our Chairmanship Positioning — APC North Central Tells Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North Central Progressive Forum (NCPF), Sunday, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to abandon the Party’s zoning formula.

The forum also urged Tinubu to allow the region retain its position for National Chairmanship .

Recall that following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu (North Central), President Tinubu and other APC governors tipped the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (North West), as next Chairman.

Ahmed Suleiman, NCPF’s convener in a statement on Sunday said: “We wish to remind you that in this 2023 election, North Central’s votes were higher than the votes of North East; South South and South East zones of the country.

“If this injustice of short-changing is allowed to continue, it will be a total disregard and betrayal of our collective sacrifices, support and loyalty as a zone, which we have played in the last eight years and wish to continue playing to the party and the government.

“We therefore call on the President Tunibu who has tasted the bitterness of injustice and the joy and benefits of fairness and justice in his political history to please, help to put a stop to this dangerous political misrepresentation and avoid any unforeseen crisis in the party.”