“Don’t Step On Wrong Toes, Dancing Won’t Save You” – Primate Ayodele Cautions Gov. Adeleke

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State against making mistakes that will disgrace him out of office, because dancing will not save him if he fails to listen to advice.

The cleric in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, disclosed several things will go wrong in Adeleke’s government that will prompt people to criticise him.

According to Ayodele, Adeleke would make some mistakes that would cost him the second term as Governor of the State.

He furthered that there is an aura surrounding the Governor that will turn him against the people.

Ayodele went on to say that Governor Adeleke would become obstinate and turn a deaf ear to the right thing.

He also stated that the Governor will step on the wrong toes, which will lead to his removal from office in the same manner as his predecessor, former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

READ ALSO: Primate Ayodele Donates N500k To Veteran Actor, Charles Olumo, Places Him On Life Salary

The church leader however advised him to be cautious, pray, and heed warnings before it is too late.

“So many things will go wrong in Governor Adekele’s government and people will begin to criticize him. He is loved by the people but he will mismanage it. He will make a lot of political, economic, and spiritual mistakes. These mistakes can rock him out of second-term ambition.

“There is an aura around him that will influence him and turn the people against him. He will stop listening to advisers and when they caution him, he will be angry. He will turn a deaf ear to the right things. He will disrespect politicians and if care isn’t taken, he will be disgraced out of office like his predecessor.

“He should listen now before it’s too late, Dancing may not save him from embarrassment. He is very energetic and proactive but He is making mistakes already. He will be misled and things will quickly escalate negatively against his government,” Ayodele said.