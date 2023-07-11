Drama At Ogun Tribunal As PDP Witness Chooses Cutlass For Oath

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kehinde Soboyejo, took a traditional oath with a cutlass at the governorship election petition tribunal in Abeokuta on Monday.

He followed the precedent set by three witnesses last week who preferred a traditional oath, swearing on the god of iron, before testifying.

Soboyejo said he would prefer to take his oath in a traditional way using the god of iron to swear before the panel.

He claimed that the election that brought Abidoun into office was one fraught with irregularities.

Recall that the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Ladi Adebutu is challenging the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Abiodun at the tribunal, citing irregularities at the poll.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the tribunal had last week Thursday, admitted undisputed documents presented by the PDP after which its counsel told the tribunal of its readiness to start calling witnesses as scheduled.

The party called five additional witnesses who are; Ibuowo Ogunbowale, Adeleye Ayomide, Adijat Ayodele, Faisal Yusuf, and Soboyejo.

They all testified against the victory of Abiodun and his party, APC at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

However, their credibility was questioned when Yusuf’s voter’s card contradicted his claim of being a trader for the past 30 years, indicating instead that he was a civil servant.