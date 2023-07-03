Driver Reportedly Bites Off VIO Officer’s Ear To The Ground In Delta During Argument Over Expired Particulars

An unidentified driver of a Sienna car has reportedly bitten off the ear of a Vehicle Inspection Officer, (VIO) identified as Papu Prosper during an altercation while on patrol in Warri, Delta State.

According to Vanguard, the unfortunate incident occurred following an aggravated argument of expired particulars in the early hours of Friday along Eagle roundabout, by Federal Government College, in Warri.

According to Prosper, “I am a Vehicle Inspection Officer, VIO. We went for a patrol team in Warri, Delta State, where we held a driver whose particulars have expired. In the process, my boss told me to follow him to our office in Warri to check whether his particulars are up to date or not.

“While following the man, he said, he will kill me, that the VIO has done a lot. So he brought out a dagger and was trying to butcher me into pieces. I struggled to move out of the vehicle as the vehicle was on speed.

“In the process, I fought him, and he bite off my ear, and my ear fell on the ground.” He stated.

Speaking further, Prosper said the Sienna driver ejected his ear on the ground, left his vehicle behind and ran away after the act.

While the Sienna is under the custody of VIO, Prosper thanked God for saving him as he beseeched the government to do justice if the Sienna driver is caught.

“I give God all the glory for keeping me alive, and for the man, let the law do what they have to do.” He stated.