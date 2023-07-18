“Drop Evidence If You Have” – Mc Fish Challenges Angela Okorie After Accusing His Wife, Anita Joseph Of Cheating On Him

Mc Fish, the husband of popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, has challenged Angela Okorie to post evidence that his wife cheated on him.

Recall that Angela Okorie had alleged that Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu slept with a native doctor in order to achieve fame.

She further claimed that Anita Joseph had been involved with other men outside of her marriage, leaking a private chat to support her claim.

In response to these accusations, MC Fish, took to his official Instagram story to express his thoughts on the matter. MC Fish dared Okorie to substantiate her allegations with concrete proof that his wife had been cheating on him.

Speaking further, MC Fish emphasized the importance of the burden of proof lying with the accuser rather than the accused. He stated that anyone making accusations must provide compelling evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to establish guilt.

MC Fish drew an analogy to Peter Obi, who reportedly presented a substantial amount of evidence in court to support his case. He encouraged people not to demand that others defend themselves against unproven allegations.

Instead, he suggested that if the accuser fails to produce undeniable evidence, it is best to ignore the claims and move forward.

He wrote: “If someone comes out to accuse another, he/she has to provide proof. The burden of proof lies on the accuser, not the accused. You must prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty. That is why Peter Obi took a container full of proof to the court. Stop asking people to defend unproven allegations. If the accuser doesn’t provide irrefutable evidence, just ignore and move on. XYZ did so and so. No wahala, drop evidence, if you don’t have evidence, keep quiet.”

