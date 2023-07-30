DSS Grilled Kogi APC Governorship Candidate, Ododo Over “Frivolous And Unfounded” Allegation – Fanwo

The Department of State Services (DSS) grilled Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November governorship election in Kogi State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ododo was invited to the office of the DSS for investigation over a petition leveled against him which was reported by some members of the opposition party in the state.

Confirming the event, the spokesperson to the Kogi State Government, Kingsley Fanwo, took to his social media page to reveal that Ododo willingly honored an invitation by the DSS.

However, Fanwo, who accompanied the APC governorship candidate to the DSS office, did not reveal the allegations in the petition.

He rather described the allegations as “frivolous and unfounded”, maintaining that the APC governorship candidate honored the invitation by DSS “to respect a constituted authority.”

Fanwo explained on his Facebook page that Ododo was drilled by a team of Operatives at the DSS for hours, “and he gave convincing explanations to the interrogators.”

He was thereafter allowed to go by the DSS operatives.

Fanwo post reads: “The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo today honored the invitation of the DSS to answer questions regarding a petition against him by some members of the opposition.

“The DSS invited him, and as a law-abiding citizen who is aspiring to lead the state, he honored the invitation.

“The allegations contained in the petition are frivolous and unfounded, but it was incumbent on the APC Governorship Candidate to respect a constituted authority such as the DSS.

“Alh. Ododo was drilled by a team of operatives at the DSS for hours, and he gave convincing explanations to the interrogators.

“We commend the professionalism of the DSS and pledge our cooperation to whatever measures taken, or that would be taken to ensure a peaceful Kogi and a peaceful poll in November 2023.

“We assure supporters of the APC GOVERNORSHIP candidate that he has since left the DSS Office to continue his consultations with Kogites ahead of the Guber poll.

“Our commitment to peace and tranquility is iron cast. Every Kogite and every supporter of Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo should endeavor to be peaceful in all their activities towards the election.”