DSS Merely Holding Emefiele On Behalf Of Cabals, Has Nothing To Do With His Crimes – Sowore

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, says former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele is being held by the Department of State Services (DSS) in favour of “those in power” and not for his crimes.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress furthered that Emefiele would take down former President Muhammadu Buhari and his family should he be prosecuted for crimes while in office.

According to him, some Senators, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Buhari’s in-laws, among others would be taken down if Emefiele is prosecuted.

Sowore noted that the charges against the former governor was only “the holding charge.”

READ ALSO: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Emefiele Over Illegal Possession Of Ammunitions

“For those who may not be familiar with the modus of the @OfficialDSSNG, holding @GodwinIEmefiele had nothing to do with the gravity of his high crimes, the game is to hold him on behalf of those in power.

“If @GodwinIEmefiele was to be prosecuted for his real financial crimes, economic sabotage, money laundering and terrorism financing involvement, FX round tripping etc, he would take down with him @MBuhari, and his entire family, in-laws, members of his inner circle, lots of @OfficialAPCNg leaders, state governors, Senators, media practitioners, military and police top brass and even people in @OfficialDSSNG, @officialEFCC as well as civil society.

“A lot would come crashing down. Right now negotiations are ongoing, this is just the ‘holding charge’ before they let him go!” he wrote via Twitter on Saturday.