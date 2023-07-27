ECOWAS Deploys Benin President, Talon To Niger Over Coup Attempt

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed Beninese President, Patrice Talon to the Niger Republic over the unfolding tension in the country.

Information Nigeria reports that on Wednesday morning, a heavy military presence was reported at the presidential palace in Niamey, Niger’s capital city.

Niger’s President, Mohamed Bazoum was reported to be held hostage by soldiers and was denied access to his office and residence.

In reaction to the development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria who is also the ECOWAS chairperson, said the community will not tolerate acts that undermine democracy in the region.

According to him, the situation was being closely monitored, noting that ECOWAS was doing everything “within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.”

Meanwhile, the Beninese president was reported to have met with Tinubu to brief him on the security situation in the West African region, including efforts to restore democratic governance in Mali, Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso, which had fallen to coup d’etat in the last two years.