‘Ejikeme Has No Capacity To Forge JAMB Result, Her Parents Couldn’t Even Afford To Pay Her WAEC, NECO Exams’ — Innoson Sues For Proper Investigation

Cornel Osigwe, Head of Corporate Communications, Innoson Group, has called for an investigation into the allegation of certificate forgery against Mmesoma Ejikeme who paraded herself as the top scorer of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that Ejikeme was chided by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for parading herself as the top scorer.

The board, in a statement released on Sunday evening, noted that Ejikeme manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362 and used her inflated score to attract a N3m scholarship from Innoson Motors, and was set to be awarded by the Anambra State Government before she was exposed.

“The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma.

“She was even set to be honoured by the Anambra State Government when one of its top officials put a call through to JAMB to confirm her claim only for the Board to reveal that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had actually scored 249 and not 362 she claimed. She had manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions,” a statement by JAMB said.

However, Osigwe reacted via Twitter that, “The girl I met doesn’t have the brain and capacity to manipulate her result. There is more to this story. A proper investigation needs to be done. Abeg let the poor breath.

“That girl was one of the most brilliant in her school, according to the Principal, her parents couldn’t even afford to pay for her WAEC and NECO Exams. Of what advantage will it offer her to manipulate her JAMB score? Let the poor breathe pls.”