Ekiti APC Chairman Reportedly Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Ekiti State, Mr Paul Omotoso has reportedly been kidnapped by some unknown gunmen on Saturday evening.

He was said to have been whisked away by gun-wielding bandit while driving along Agbado Ekiti – Imesi Ekiti Road.

According to the APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, the party chairman was abducted while driving in his car along the road.

In his words, “The chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road when the bandit shot at one of the tyres of the car. He was taken into a Toyota Hilux van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have.

“It happened in the evening, we got the information at about 6 pm. The security agencies – police and Amotekun – have been alerted, and they are all working on it,” the APC spokesperson said.