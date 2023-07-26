Emefiele: DSS’ Show Of Shame Shouldn’t Be Overlooked, Punish Operatives, Restructure Agency – Fayose Tells Tinubu

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to curb the excesses of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Fayose’s submission is not farfetched from the actions of DSS operatives who were involved in a fight with their counterpart from the Nigeria Correctional Services after the arraignment of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria had reported that the duo brawled over who would move Emefiele from the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The fight broke out as the DSS forcefully grabbed him from prison officers back into their custody.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, the action of the DSS affects Tinubu’s administration, hence the erring power-drunk operatives should be made to face justice.

“The DSS act of lawlessness at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos today, should be condemned by all lovers of democracy and rule of law in the country.

“It is painful that the DSS is yet to come to terms with the fact that the President of Nigeria today, is a product of struggles for democracy and won’t superintend over any act of lawlessness.

READ ALSO: DSS Re-Arrests Emefiele After Tussle With Prison Officials

“The actions of the DSS today, is no doubt bringing a negative image to the government and I’m sure that President Tinubu will act swiftly to curb their excesses so that they don’t give his government a bad name just as they did to the immediate past government. This is a function of failed or power drunk leadership in the DSS. It’s time for the President to act.

“No doubt, I am not a fan of Emefiele’s actions as CBN Governor which threw Nigerians into untold hardships with the politically motivated change of Naira notes. However, it behoves on leaders of this country to speak out against acts capable of undermining democracy and rule of law.

“Nigeria is under civil authority and security agencies, especially the DSS should be properly guided to purge themselves of this display of overzealousness.

“The DSS men that participated in today’s show of shame should be promptly brought to book. More so that it happened within the sacred premises of the court.

“Most importantly, restructuring of the Organization is imperative for a today Nigeria that is desirous of deepening democratic governance,” Fayose wrote via Twitter on Tuesday.