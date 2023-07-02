Enforce Freedom Of Religious Practice – Kukah Tells FG

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to provide places of worship for Christians especially in many parts of Northern Nigeria which lack such facility.

Bishop Kukah made this known shortly after the inaugural Mass at the catholic chaplaincy of the 119 Composite Group of the Nigeria Air force Sokoto, emphasized the importance of these places of worships that enable personnel to freely practice their religion.

He added that it can be done by providing adherents of different faiths in the country with places of worship in the various Federal Government establishments across the nation.

READ MORE: Sokoto Man Beaten To Death Over Alleged Blasphemy Against Prophet Mohammed

Bishop Kukah said: “Most federal government universities, medical centres and other federal government establishments have no provisions for places of worship for Christians especially in many parts of Northern Nigeria, which is in breach of the constitutional provision.”

He called on the Federal Government to also enforce the provision for the freedom of religion and worship as enshrined in the nation’s constitution and other laws of land.

Recall that religion crisis has been dominating some Northern parts of the country, alongside, killing over blasphemy allegations.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported the death of a middle-aged man identified as Usman Buda, who was beaten by an angry mob, for allegedly making blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad on Sunday, June 25.

According to the Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Ahmad Rufai, said at about 9.20am, the police received a distress call that the deceased who is a Butcher, was mobbed and attacked by some Muslims who inflicted serious injuries on him.